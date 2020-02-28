|
Eldred "Al" Doege
Age 85 of Brookfield, joined his beloved wife Dee on February 27, 2020. Retiree of Milwaukee Road Railroad. Predeceased by his wife Delores (Dee), his sister Shirley Doege, his brother Marvin Doege and parents Elmer and Edna Doege. Survived by his niece Joanne Doege and nephew Thomas (Denise) Doege. Special thanks to the staff of New Perspectives Brookfield and Vitas Hospice. Inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, March 9, 3:30pm. Please meet in lobby at Main Building.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020