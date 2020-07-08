Eleanor A. Soerfass
Slinger - Eleanor Soerfass was welcomed to Heaven on July 7, 2020 from her home in Slinger, Wisconsin.
Dearly loved aunt of nieces Shirley (Nat) Olson and Beverly (Dan) Fester, and nephews John, Gary and Ron Soerfass. Cherished aunt by marriage of Marilyn Bagley and Jacob Adams, Sr. Also beloved by many great nieces and nephews, extended family and her dear friend of over 70 years, Irene Gill. For complete obituary, see Krause.com
.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, July 14th 10- 11AM. Service at 11AM. Interment Pinelawn Cemetery.
Thanks to Serenity Villa for their loving care of Eleanor these past three years. Memorials to Poplar Creek Church appreciated.