Kitzinger, Eleanor B. "Elly" (Nee Reinerio) Age 90, of Greenfield, formerly of Cudahy. Passed away on May 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Devoted wife of the late Joe for 54 years. Loving mother of Jody (Karen), Jim (Jamie), and Joelle (Paul) Porter. Nana of all Nanas to Sara (Clay), Stefan, Jack, Alexa, and Kyra. Great Nana to Sofia, Stella, and Violet. Caring sister of Isabel, Kathy (Matt), Rosemarie (Fred), and Ginny (Dick). Beloved Auntie to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Anna, and brothers and sisters - Marion, Lenny, Eugene, Ceil, Polly, and Franny. Elly was a devoted member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and Elly and Joe were charter members of St. Sylvester's Parish - South Milwaukee. Elly was a homemaker, cook and baker extraordinaire and the neighborhood mom to a couple of generations of Swift Avenue children. In her spare time, Elly worked weekends as a waitress at The Lone Pine Inn for 25 years - best fish fry on the South Side! Her tip money helped ensure her three children became first generation college graduates, something she and Joe took great pride in. Elly was grateful for her wonderful church friends, who met regularly for coffee after weekday mass. Elly's faith in Jesus guided her throughout her life, and her bright light will be missed by all she touched. Heartfelt thanks to extended family for all of the love and support; special thanks to the caring staff at Tudor Oaks who ensured her comfort at the end of her earthly journey. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 8:30 am until 10:15 am at St. Charles Borromeo (3100 West Parnell Avenue Milwaukee, 53221). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Thomas More High School or appreciated. Private inurnment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019