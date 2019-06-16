|
Baron, Eleanor (Nee Dega). Born to Eternal Life on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Frederick Baron, Cathy (David) Nelson and Joan (Michael) Westwater. Dear stepmother of Ted (Mary), Donald (Susan) and William Baron. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Kelly), Alec, Dana, Emma, Kelly, Daniel (Melissa), Kristin, Erica (Josh). Great-grandmother of Connor, Tristan, Jameson, Anna, Anaiah and Adley. Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25 from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. To receive this obit/directions text 1848806 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019