|
|
Eleanor Beckman
Menomonee Falls - (Nee Mueller) Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019 age 88 years. Beloved wife for 68 years to the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Sue Beckman, Judy (Lee) Mendoza, Mark (Jan) Beckman and the late John Beckman. Grandmother of Kathryn (Saqi) Syed, Paul (Donna) Mendoza, Mike (Carrie) Mendoza, Tim Mendoza, Niki (the late Chris) Repecka, Jill Beckman, Stacey (Richard) Wood and the late Peter Beckman. Great-grandmother of Aisha, Nora, Rami, Leianna, Halia, Milena, Griffin, Carter, Mia and CJ. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8121 W. Hope Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53222 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Lutheran Church, where Eleanor was a longtime member.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019