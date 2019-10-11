Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH
8121 W. Hope Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH
8121 W. Hope Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Beckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Beckman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Beckman Notice
Eleanor Beckman

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Mueller) Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019 age 88 years. Beloved wife for 68 years to the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Sue Beckman, Judy (Lee) Mendoza, Mark (Jan) Beckman and the late John Beckman. Grandmother of Kathryn (Saqi) Syed, Paul (Donna) Mendoza, Mike (Carrie) Mendoza, Tim Mendoza, Niki (the late Chris) Repecka, Jill Beckman, Stacey (Richard) Wood and the late Peter Beckman. Great-grandmother of Aisha, Nora, Rami, Leianna, Halia, Milena, Griffin, Carter, Mia and CJ. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8121 W. Hope Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53222 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Lutheran Church, where Eleanor was a longtime member.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline