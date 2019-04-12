|
Schallack, Eleanor C. Eleanor "Ellie" Catherine Schallack passed away peacefully on April 9th at the age of 99 years. She was born November 17, 1919 in Milwaukee, the eldest daughter of George and Elizabeth Groeger and three siblings, Delores (Klamik), Ralph, and James Groeger. Eleanor married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond Schallack, in 1940 and celebrated 74 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. They lost their son, Jerome, to cancer in 2008 and their granddaughter, Tracy in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Kaspar) Peter, her grandson Matthew Peter and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor had a full life working as a hosiery representative for Givenchy visiting all the major department stores in Madison and Milwaukee. She also traveled on numerous vacation trips with her husband and son to Antarctica, Australia, Europe and Asia. Another passion for the Schallack family was an annual trip to New York to see the latest Broadway plays and enjoy the city. Eleanor was a great conversationalist, and we will miss her sayings, her wit and wisdom. A special thank you to Allay Hospice and The View at Pine Ridge for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 13th with Mass to follow at 11 AM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Oconomowoc. For further information contact Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019