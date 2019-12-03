|
Eleanor Ciske
(nee Kosidowski) (Former Kuczkowski)
Our loving mother, sister, grandma, and friend died peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 88 years.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry Ciske, first husband Robert Kuczkowski, daughter Sue (Jerry) Zaremba, sister Dorothy (Eddie) Prekop, sister Janet (Dick) Rothweiler and mother and father Joseph and Vivian Kosidowski.
Survived by her loving son Steve (Sherry) Kuczkowski, granddaughter Breanne (Jeff) Duvendeck, grandson Jacob, and great-grandchildren Isaiah and Kinzie. Further survived by her brother Hank (Charlotte) Kosidowski and sister Esther (late Dick) Shanahan. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many dear friends.
Eleanor worked as a nurse for over 30 years at St Francis Hospital.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Clement Manor for their outstanding care of Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated.
Memorial Visitation Friday, December 6 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon followed by the celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Private Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019