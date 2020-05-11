Eleanor E. GronemeyerCedarburg, formerly of Germantown - Eleanor E. Gronemeyer entered into Eternal Life on Sunday May 10, 2020 just 2 days after her 96th birthday. Eleanor was born on May 8th 1924 in Germantown to Henry and Emma (Schrieber) Groth. She attended school at David's Star Lutheran School in Jackson Wisconsin. On August 22nd 1953 she married Rollo Gronemeyer at David's Star Lutheran Church. They bought a house in Germantown where they lived together for over 43 years.Eleanor is survived by her brother Palmer (Doris) Groth, sister-in-law LaVerne Groth, many nieces and nephews, a very special neighbor and special friends from Bangor Wi. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Rollo, her parents Henry and Emma, her brothers Edward and Harvey Groth, sister Celia Wendtland, goddaughter Elaine Sadowski, brother in laws Clarence Knuth, Arthur Wendtland and Franklin Gronemeyer, sister in laws Doris Knuth, Arleen Gronemeyer and Margaret Groth and great nephew Peter Sadowski.Eleanor was co-owner of Groth's Country Gardens, her family business, for many years. She loved to be outside and put countless hours of work into her flowerbeds and gardens. Many couples used her yard as a background for their wedding photos. Eleanor loved to bake and made many fabulous desserts that her family devoured at gatherings.Eleanor's family would like to thank the staff at Lasata Crossings for the care they provided the last 2 years.A graveside service will be held at David's Star Lutheran Cemetery.Memorials to David's Star Lutheran Church are appreciated.