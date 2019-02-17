Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Eleanor E. Koepke

Eleanor E. Koepke Notice
Koepke, Eleanor E. (Nee Pearson) of Pewaukee, passed away February 14th, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Louis LaVere Wheeler and Edgar Koepke. Loving mother of late son, Robert (Peggy) Wheeler and daughter, Janet (William) Severson. Stepchildren, James (Carolyn) Koepke, late Ronald (Alice) Koepke, late Robert (Florence) Koepke, Alan (Joan) Koepke, Marian (Daniel) Toy. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law Doris (Victor) Krahn and Lorraine Wheeler. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Helen (Ed) Evensen and LeRoy (Bernice) Pearson. Eleanor has been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1956. A celebration of Eleanor's life will take place on Sunday, February 17th at Immanuel Lutheran Church Brookfield 13445 W. Hampton Road from 2 PM until the time of funeral service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
