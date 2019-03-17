|
Lussier, Eleanor E. (Nee Jastrzembowski) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Francis "Duane" for 59 years. Loving mother of Marie (the late Steve) Gorczany and David. Proud grandmother of Sarah and Katherine Gorczany. Adored aunt of Bob (Donna) Meyer, Mark Jast, Janice (Ralph) Terry, and Kathy (Ron Lucassen) Meyer. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Eleanor was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted much of her time towards caring for her sisters. Eleanor enjoyed cooking for her family and she was very devout to her Catholic faith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21 at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, from 9:30-10:45 AM followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 1838890 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019