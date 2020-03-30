|
Eleanor F. Hanke
Milwaukee,Wi. - Passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born 11-24-1930 to
Patrick & Elsie Hogan. She married Charles Hanke on May 20, 1950. She spent many summers on the farm in Clintonville, Wi. where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In 1965 she went to work for Koss electronics where she stayed until her retirement in the early nineties. She spent her retirement years fishing, going to breakfast every morning and then to her local establishment.There she spent time with her many friends. Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day where she would dress in green from head to toe and looked like a leprechaun.She loved spending that day with family and friends. She never forgot a family birthday. You could always count on receiving a card.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, son David, two grandsons,seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her long time partner Joe Talsky,daughter Kathy (Selmer) Austin, sister Janet (Ray) James, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and many friends and relatives. A special thank- you to Stan & Connie for being with her during her son's recent funeral. Also a special thanks to Donna who spent her final hours with her listening to the bag pipes for the final time. With the current Covid 19, a Memorial celebrating Eleanor's life will be held at a later date when all family and friends can be safe.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020