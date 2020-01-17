|
Eleanor "Ellie" Freigang
Brookfield, WI - (nee Hogen) Age 85 years. Found peace and went to her eternal home January 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bob in 2013. Beloved mother of Deb (Don) Garvey, Dawn Wade, David (Ann) Freigang and Denise (Tim) Nahley. Dear grandmother of Kim and Dirk Garvey, Rachael (Richie) Ford, Andrew (Autumn) Wade, Eric and Michael Freigang, and Josh and Alyssa Nahley. Loving great grandmother of Josiah, Grace, Ellie, and Adelynn Ford. Sister of George Hogen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Immanuel Church, 4250 North 137th Street, Brookfield from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020