Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Freigang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor "Ellie" Freigang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor "Ellie" Freigang Notice
Eleanor "Ellie" Freigang

Brookfield, WI - (nee Hogen) Age 85 years. Found peace and went to her eternal home January 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bob in 2013. Beloved mother of Deb (Don) Garvey, Dawn Wade, David (Ann) Freigang and Denise (Tim) Nahley. Dear grandmother of Kim and Dirk Garvey, Rachael (Richie) Ford, Andrew (Autumn) Wade, Eric and Michael Freigang, and Josh and Alyssa Nahley. Loving great grandmother of Josiah, Grace, Ellie, and Adelynn Ford. Sister of George Hogen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Immanuel Church, 4250 North 137th Street, Brookfield from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline