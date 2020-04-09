|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" G. Hegman
Hartford - Eleanor "Ellie" G. Hegman, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1960 in Milwaukee to parents Eugene Mussel and Gail Sigrist. Ellie was united in marriage on December 5, 2000 to Norman Hegman. She enjoyed spending time crafting many different projects and her recent trips to Italy and Ireland. Ellie also liked the family trips and outings to various casinos.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Norman; daughter, Melissa Mussel; two grandsons; three sisters, Sandy (Mike) Burkhalter, Debbie (Ralph) Chicorel and Pattie (Barry) Pittelman; two brothers, Tommy (significant other Mickey) Mussel and Tony (Debbie) Mussel; mother, Gail Claringbole; also survived by, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene and step-father, Jack Claringbole.
Ellie was a widely recognized resident of Hartford, Wisconsin. For over 15 years, she was a popular waitress at Ponderosa; and for the last 15 months, she was "Ellie in the Deli," at Piggly Wiggly. Beloved by so many for her incredible personality, beautiful smile and kind heart, family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date, due to the ongoing restrictions.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020