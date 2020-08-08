Eleanor H. "Elly" Scaffidi
Most recently of St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee, passed to eternal life August 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Devoted wife of the late Frank Scaffidi (1996). Loving mother of Paul (Kathleen), Michael (Donna), Suzanne (Raymond Warell), and Frank (Mia). Proud grandmother to Zachary, Kayley, Marissa, Sophia, Isabella, Witnee, Wyatt, and Willow. Survived by nieces Ann Fiore and Lori DeRome, and grand-nephew Mark Fiore. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Maria (nee Stoffel) Borgmann, brothers Paul and Raymond, and sister-in-law Emilie.
Eleanor was a proud Catholic parishioner of St. Casimir's, St. Robert's, Holy Family, and Lumen Christi. Prior to St. Anne's enhanced assisted living, Elly resided in the Milwaukee Catholic Home. In her younger years she was a devout St. Mary's hospice volunteer, an energetic Boston Store sales clerk, and a compassionate Diet Center counselor. After living independently for more than 10 years in Glendale, Elly moved to Mequon to live with her son, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Donna Scaffidi.
Eleanor attended Messmer High School and graduated in 1952. She met her husband, Frank, while attending Marquette University and married in 1955.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, from 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Anne's, Messmer High School, or the Alzheimer's Association
in Eleanor's name are appreciated.