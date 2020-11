Eleanor "Ellie" Hosig(nee Franceschetti) Passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Ever-Lovin' wife of Carl Hosig for 59 years. Mother of Rick, Cathy, Cindy (Darrell) Gerritson and Sue (Chris) Brown. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please see Funeral Home website for complete Tribute Obituary.Visitation Friday, November 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.