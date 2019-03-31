Services
Eleanor J. Decker

Eleanor J. Decker Notice
Decker, Eleanor J. Eleanor J. Decker (Nee Norris) was set free from the prison of Alzheimer's Disease by her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Donald. Caring mother of Gregory (Kirsten) Decker and Randy Decker (Lee Minton). Sister of the late Virginia (the late Robert) Schindler. Sister-in-law of the late Alleon (the late Carol) Decker. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Retired nurse at the former Columbia Hospital. Visitation at Clement Manor, 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield, WI 53228, on Friday, April 5, from 9:30-10:30AM, followed by a brief service. Private inurnment. Many thanks to the staff at Clement Manor, who loved and cared for Eleanor with such dedication. Memorials to Clement Manor or Bay View United Methodist Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
