Eleanor J. Waldschmidt
Menomonee Falls - was taken home in the arms of Jesus her Savior on March 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
Born on August 26, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin she was the only child of Irma (nee Minx) and Otto Wachholz. Eleanor grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Washington High School. She attended UW Madison where she met Richard Waldschmidt, her life partner. They were united in marriage on her birthday in 1950 and have been together for 70 years.
Eleanor was a stay-at-home wife and mother as well as a key partner in the family dime store business. While Richard ran the day-to-day details of their long-standing Ben Franklin store, Eleanor took care of all duties on the home front while overseeing the accounting side of the business. This was a balancing act she carried out with great love and skill. After retirement she and Richard enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren, and traveling the world. Eleanor's confessional Lutheran faith was also a major anchor in her life.
Eleanor is survived by her loving husband Richard; four children, Liza (Patrick) Dunn, Richard (Honee) Waldschmidt, Thomas (Mari) Waldschmidt and Patricia (Dean) Keller; twelve grandchildren, Erin (Tommy) Fabian, Molly (Travis) Moya, Meghan Dunn, Karlyn Waldschmidt, Kiersta Waldschmidt, Karsten Waldschmidt, Anthony (Brenna) Waldschmidt, Ian Waldschmidt, Noelle Waldschmidt, Lauren Keller, Rachel Keller, Clarissa Keller, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday March 17 from 5:00-8:00pm and Wednesday March 18 from 9:00-11:00am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lannon, Wisconsin. The funeral will be held at St. John's on Wednesday immediately following the morning visitation, with Pastor Andrew Fix officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns Youth and Family Ministry or WELS Lutherans for Life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020