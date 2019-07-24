|
|
Isleb, Betty Jane Eleanor Passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born August 16, 1925 to Walter and Eleanor (Schneider) Erdmann in Milwaukee. She graduated from Washington High School in 1943. Betty worked at the Veterans Administration after high school and it was there she met Arthur Isleb, the love of her life. They were married March 8, 1947 and spent the next 62 years together. They moved to a farm in Eagle in 1959 and that is where they raised their children and spent many happy years. Always a voracious reader, Betty became instrumental in founding the first public library in Eagle. She returned to school to become a certified librarian and went on to head the Eagle Library until she was in her seventies. Betty also had a life-long fascination with Wisconsin history. Because she lived in Eagle, home of Old World Wisconsin, she was able to parlay her interest into a fulfilling career there for many years. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Pat Lorbeck, her beloved husband Arthur and daughter Nancy. She is survived by her son John (Kerry) Isleb, her daughter Sally (Brian) Johnson , her granddaughters Elizabeth (Tyler) Whitten and Katie (Matthew) Vanderboom, great-grandsons Levi Vanderboom and Thomas Whitten, and many other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 AM until 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (Hwy JJ & J, 4 blocks South of I-94. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Park. To receive obit/directions text 1852992 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019