Kryscio, Eleanor L. Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Harry Kryscio. Loving mother of the late Gary (Jenny)Kryscio, the late Trudy Bjorklund, Lucille (the late Gerald "Butch") Olszewski, and Nancy (the late Rudy Hamann and the late George Bannach). She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Eleanor was an avid seamstress. She was a long term employee of Briggs & Stratton, Corp for 20 years until retirement. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2PM to 3:30PM. Funeral Service at 3:30PM. A private burial to be held at a later date. Memorials appreciated to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019