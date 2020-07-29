1/1
Eleanor M. Weil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor M. Weil

Weil, Eleanor M. (Nee Varga)

Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved Wife of Henry for 68 years. Dear Mother of Alan (Judy), the late Cindy, Bob (the late Jan) and Dean (Carolyn) Weil. Loving Grandmother of Amanda, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Michael (Julie), Scott (Courtney) and Great-Grandmother of Eleanor Jane. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Today, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 11AM to Time of Service at Noon. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.

If so desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved