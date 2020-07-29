Eleanor M. WeilWeil, Eleanor M. (Nee Varga)Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved Wife of Henry for 68 years. Dear Mother of Alan (Judy), the late Cindy, Bob (the late Jan) and Dean (Carolyn) Weil. Loving Grandmother of Amanda, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Michael (Julie), Scott (Courtney) and Great-Grandmother of Eleanor Jane. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held Today, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 11AM to Time of Service at Noon. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.If so desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.