Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Road
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Road
Brookfield, WI
Eleanor P. Polich Last

Of West Allis passed peacefully on Tues., Oct. 8, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Sandra (Gerald) Steele, Sally (Jack) Feuerstein and James (Alisha) Last. Dear grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandma of 1. Cherished sister of Diana Matushka, and sister-in-law, Charlotte (Clyde) Anderson. Also survived by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur E. Last and sister Anne Applin.

Funeral Service on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 at 12 Noon at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation from 10:00AM until time of service. Private interment.

Memorial Contributions to the Elmbrook Church or the appreciated.

Eleanor was a lifelong active member of Elmbrook Church since its inception. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
