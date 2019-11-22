|
|
Eleanor Pezewski
Mequon - (Nee Porter) Of Mequon, formerly Fox Point. Peacefully entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Alois T. Pezewski, Jr. Loving mother of Alois L, Allen J. (Reyna), and Alex J. (Kirsten) Pezewski. Proud grandmother of Reid, Vincent, David, and William.
Sister of Edna (Alex) Scheel, Lillian (Carl) Igert, and Mary Jimenez. Preceded in death by her parents George and Maria Porter, brothers Jack and Edward, sisters, Dorothy Garcia, Nieva Pacheco, Alice Archer and Gloria Emmons, and brothers and sister-in-law Don Archer, Marcos Pacheco, Manuel Garcia, Jesse Jimenez, and Antonia Porter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Tuesday, November 26, from 9:30 AM to the time of celebration of the mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. Committal Service and entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Eleanor enjoyed life and cherished every moment of it. She relished time spent with her best friend and husband of 54 years, Alois. And she adored every moment watching her sons grow up. Her greatest pleasure was spending time and caring for her wonderful grandchildren. Eleanor loved to work and was a person you could count on to always get things done and get them done right! She enjoyed planting flowers, working in the yard and around the house, decorating for and hosting holiday parties for family and friends, listening to Elvis, watching baseball and football with Alois, shopping, and relaxing with friends and family. Eleanor loved animals. She had a life well-lived and was loved dearly by all who knew her. To honor Eleanor's generosity, in lieu of flowers please give to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019