Eleanor "Elly" (Kappus) Seidel
Eleanor "Elly" Seidel (nee Kappus)

Passed to eternal life Wednesday, September 16, 2020, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Seidel for 65 years. Dear mother of Ron (Julie) Seidel, Mike (Rose) Seidel, Kathy Warner (Eric R), and the late David Seidel. Loving and proud grandmother of Amy (Will), Joel (Brianna), Tyler (Amanda), Sam, Sara (Brent), Ben (Alyssa), Joshua (Alexis), Jessica (Tom) and Brandon. Also survived by eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home- Muskego, WI 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 2 PM. Interment Rural Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwoods Humane Society, PO Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843 or Hayward Community Food Shelf, PO Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843 are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
