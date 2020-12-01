1/1
Eleanor Veronica "Leosia" Czaja
Eleanor "Leosia" Veronica Czaja

On Nov. 21st our Lord dismissed his loving daughter Eleanor ("Leosia") Veronica Czaja from her pilgrimage on this earth, begun on August 31, 1925 in the village of Wierchoslawice, Poland. He has called her to join Him in Eternal Life and His Everlasting Love. Devoted guardian angel to her late husband Norbert for 56 years. Loving Mom of Rose, John (Alice), Keri/Therese (Jerry) Walker, Francis, Mary Jo and Anthony. Loving Gramma and Great-Gramma. Eleanor deeply admired her parents and was devoted to them and her five brothers and sisters all her life. Further survived or preceded in death by other relatives and caring neighbors and friends in the U.S. and Poland. Our heartfelt, warm thanks to VITAS. No flowers please. Prayers or Masses most appreciated. Due to Covid, private services have been held.

"Jesus, I Trust in You."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
