Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel
Resources
Eleanore A. Nirschl

Eleanore A. Nirschl Notice
Eleanore A. Nirschl

South Milwaukee - (nee Zamorski) Reunited with her beloved husband Allie on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 101. Mother of James (Catherine). Grandma of Christopher (Julie). Great-grandma of Jaycee. Sister of Adeline (the late Tony) Iwasziwicz and the late Emily (the late George) Dwidziak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons South Shore Chapel on Friday, October 18 from 10 AM - 12:30 PM. Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Private burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
