Eleanore Jendrzejczak
Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of almost 90. Beloved wife of the late Narses Jendrzejczak. Loving mother of Bernadine Jendrzejczak and Zita (Pete) Melton. Proud Gram of Zea (Ryan) Melton Frayne and Zofia (Mark) Melton Schwartz. Cherished Busia (Great Grandma) of Beatrix Melton Frayne and her soon to arrive baby sister, who were her pride and joy.
Our special mom, Eleanore, was the consummate homemaker with the ability to make routine tasks fun and the ordinary extraordinary. An expert cook and baker, her chiffon and cheese cakes were legendary. Canning, gardening, needlework and crafting, in which she involved others, filled her days. She fostered a spirit of teamwork and cooperation, especially with her daughters.
She enjoyed travel and was always up for an adventure, turning down roads that had not been explored before. Outdoor pursuits such as fishing and mushroom hunting in the fall gave her great joy. She could spot "grzyby" (mushrooms) growing on the side of the road from a car going 60 mph. She also had a deep love for nature and wildlife. Over the years numerous orphaned baby bunnies, squirrels, robins, chipmunks, a night hawk and even baby skunks were lovingly fostered in her home in addition to her beloved pets. She never met anything or anyone that didn't need to be fed!
Eleanore was extremely proud of her Polish heritage maintaining many traditions in her home and instilling that pride in her entire family. A member of Polanki, the Polish Women's Cultural Club, for 30 years she thoroughly enjoyed sharing her knowledge and pride by demonstrating traditional Polish folk arts at Folk Fair, Polish Fest, various festivals and elementary schools countless times over the years. Her ability to fix almost anything at home extended to repairing many damaged folk art items arriving from Poland for the Polanki sales booth. She, along with her husband, Narses and daughter Bernadine, helped construct numerous cultural exhibits for Polanki and Polish Fest.
The family would like to thank all those who provided care and comfort in her last days; The Staff of Community Memorial Hospital, Horizon Hospice and Comfort Keepers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to: MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission), Pine View Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Fredonia, WI or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
We will miss her greatly but take comfort that she is at peace and off on her next great adventure.
A Celebration of Elanore's Life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130) from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019