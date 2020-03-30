|
Eleanore M. Mishak
(nee Vielgut) passed peacefully to eternal life on March 27, 2020 at age 92. Daughter of the late Anton & Ludmilla Vielgut. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mishak. Eleanore is survived by her beloved daughters Cheryl (Philip) Vanderwel, Barbara Kexel, Lois (James) Blom, Lynn (Chico) Rodriguez and Cynthia (Timothy) McMahon. She was devoted to her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Beloved sister in law of Harold Ballmann and Judy Vielgut. Will be missed by dear friend Marilyn, other friends & relatives. Preceded in death by sisters Beverly Wyler, Mardell Meacham, Noritta Ballmann, brother Anthony Vielgut, brothers in-law Donald Wyler and Ray Meacham and great-grandson JT.
Private family services will take place with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Eleanore's life will take place at a future date. Please call the funeral home or refer to its website for information. Special thanks to staff at Alexian Village of Milwaukee and Horizon Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020