|
|
Eleanore M, Slaviero
"Ellie" (nee Percell) Passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 age 84 years. Beloved wife of Rev. Con for 62 years. Loving mom of Julie (Wally) King and Todd (Anna) Slaviero. Proud grandma of Kristi (Jose) Bastardo, Ben (Nicole) King, Dan Slaviero and Sara Slaviero. Geat-grandma of Liana and JD. Dear sister of Frank Percell, Doris (George) Gohde, and Byron (Beverly) Percell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Village at Manor Park-Palmer Chapel, 3023 S. 84th Street West Allis on Sunday, March 15 from 1-2 PM with a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society of the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020