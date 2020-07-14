Eleanore Ruth KrejciMilwaukee - A dedicated mother first and foremost, Eleanore was called to heaven July 11, 2020 at the age of 94. She treasured her family and especially loved her role as Grandma, cooking favorite dishes and playing endless games. She was the family cheerleader, church volunteer, member of the VFW 7485 Auxiliary, and master baker of cinnamon rolls and carrot cake. Ellie had a firm understanding of what is important-taking care of those you love.Eleanore was born on a farm in Crivitz, WI to the late Ursula and John Shaffer on November 6, 1925. She was the youngest sibling and was preceded in death by Ann, Josephine, Emma, Stella, John and Edward. She married the late Joseph Krejci on April 10, 1948. Together they raised son, Frank Krejci (Marina) and daughter, Joan Grzesiak (Mark). She was blessed with grandchildren Elizabeth, Bennett and Susan Krejci, Megan McElgunn (Christopher), Brad Grzesiak (Meg), David Grzesiak (Gabrielle), and Emily Grzesiak. Her great grandchildren, Maxwell and Alexander McElgunn, Isabelle Grzesiak, and William Grzesiak rounded out her joy. She is also survived by other loving relatives.A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert Catholic Church, Shorewood, on Friday, July 17th. Interment at Highland Memorial Park.Special thanks to the staff at Brookfield Regency and Franciscan Woods who lovingly cared for Ellie for years.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Robert Catholic Church, Shorewood or Santisimo Sacramento Parish in Peru (payable to St. John Vianney, Brookfield)."Mother of Perpetual Help, obtain for us all the graces we need to fulfill God's plan each day in our lives. Amen."