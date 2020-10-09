Elenore "Ellie" Mack



Oconomowoc - Elenore "Ellie" Mack entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on October 8, 2020, at the age of 85. Born July 3, 1935 in Springfield, IL to the late Thomas and Alice (nee McCarthy) Hamilton. For over sixty years, the beloved wife of John F. Mack. The loving mother of Michael, Jay (Kiara), Anne (Blaine) McPeak, Mary Lynne, and Colleen (Michael) Pennell. Proud Grandmother of Katharine, Patryk, Krystyna, and Liam Mack, Elizabeth and John Mack, Noah and Claire McPeak, Maeve and Thomas Pennell. Ellie is further survived by her sister Patricia Ramshaw of Champaign, IL and sister-in-law, Bunny Hamilton of Springfield, IL. She was predeceased by her sister MaryAnn Gaffigan of Denver, CO, and brother Thomas Hamilton of Springfield, IL. Ellie is survived by many nieces and nephews and by many dear friends and neighbors.



Ellie graduated from Marquette University in 1957 and worked as a social worker for St. Vincent de Paul. She was very artistic and creative. She studied Art at The Layton School of Art while attending Marquette. Ellie gave up her artistic ambitions in 1960 when the first of five children arrived. She never picked up a brush again until 1985. "I am raising kids now," she said, "and that's enough of a career for anyone." Ellie began to paint again after raising her five children in her same unique Watercolor style. She was soon featured in many shows and galleries in Madison, where she resided with her family from 1968 until 1998. In 2010 she put her brushes away for good because of arthritis.



Ellie was a deeply spiritual person and was totally committed to her Catholic Faith. Saying her Rosary was a daily experience. She loved her Oconomowoc parish, St. Jerome.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church at 10 am on Wednesday, October 14th. A visitation will be held from 9 am until the time of Mass at 10 am.



Ellie's Family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Camillus Assisted Living and Hospice for their compassion and very professional care. Memorials in Ellie's name may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Parish, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.









