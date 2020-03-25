|
Elfred Bloedel
St. Peter - Elfred Bloedel, most recently of Saint Peter, Minnesota and previously of Waukesha,Wisconsin, entered eternal life on March 18, 2020.
He is survived by one brother, Carl Bloedel of Mankato, Minnesota; children Becki O'Loughlin of Woodbridge, Virginia; Janis Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; Michael Bloedel of Waukesha; Lynn (John) Stephani of Madison; and Carolyn (Jack) Kelly of Saint Peter; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Services are pending.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020