Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Elfred Bloedel


1924 - 2020
Elfred Bloedel
Elfred Bloedel

St. Peter - Elfred Bloedel, most recently of Saint Peter, Minnesota and previously of Waukesha,Wisconsin, entered eternal life on March 18, 2020.

He is survived by one brother, Carl Bloedel of Mankato, Minnesota; children Becki O'Loughlin of Woodbridge, Virginia; Janis Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; Michael Bloedel of Waukesha; Lynn (John) Stephani of Madison; and Carolyn (Jack) Kelly of Saint Peter; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.

Services are pending.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020
jsonline