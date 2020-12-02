Elfriede McAllenpassed away on November 30, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Drispitz, Russia. Her parents were Philipp Grafenstein and Maria Schierach Grafenstein Fix. She came to the United States via Ellis Island along with her younger sister Ella in 1952 aboard the General M. L. Hersey from Germany and settled in Wisconsin. She was married in August of 1955 to Luther Hudson McAllen (pictured with her), who was a Corporal in the Army and served in the Korean War. They both had the gift of hospitality and showed grace to many in need throughout their life together. Before retiring, Elfriede was a physical therapist's aide at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. Dementia stole who she was on this earth but not her soul, which belonged to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved to sing hymns to the Lord and her favorite hymn was "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus" which she would sing even after she no longer recognized her loved ones. Elfriede was predeceased by her husband, Luther who passed away on March 18, 2003, and her siblings, Meta (Victor) Michelis, Ella (Fay) Lang, Emma Grafenstein and John Fix. She is survived by her children, Lutherine McAllen, Edward (Bonnie) McAllen and Melody (Timothy) Reed. Her sister, Eva (Ben) Manchester and her brother, Matthew (Darlene) Fix. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and her ten grandchildren, Hillary, Green, Sarah, Isaac, Golda, Hannah, Rachel, Evan, Christian and Jordan. A private burial will take place with a celebration of life to follow at a later date to be determined. If you knew her, take a moment and remember a time when she made you laugh or a time she made you feel loved, or both! In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran's organization of your choice in her honor. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" John 11:25-26