Eli G. Hayes
Eli G. Hayes

Shorewood - Passed away May 23, 2020 at the age of 26. Beloved son of Leslie Hayes (nee Fishman) and the late Jeffrey Hayes. Dear brother of Zachary Hayes. Further survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Eli received his undergraduate degree from Ithaca College in NY majoring in creative writing and psychology. He then earned a master's degree in film from Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN.

Eli was well known for his love of film and the art of making them. He was responsible for online film festivals and film reviews and was truly an inspiration to film makers across the globe. He will be missed by the film community, film festivals and film creators.

Private arrangements have been made. Memorial contributions to Milwaukee Film http://mkefilm.org/support/donate appreciated.









Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
