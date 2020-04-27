Resources
Elinor M. Klump Notice
Oak Creek, WI - (nee Schwanke), age 95 passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Creekside Terrace in Oak Creek. She was born on May 13, 1924.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harvey and granddaughter Donna Klump. She is survived by her children, James (Alice) Klump, Jean (Robert) Simons, Cheryl (Kenneth) Buesing; eight grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private family graveside service was held at Highland Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Creekside Terrace and the wonderful people who took care of her for four years. A very special thanks to Belinda, Melissa and Rachel. We would also like to thank Allay Hospice for being there for her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated. They can be sent in care of Jean Simons.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
