1/
Elisabeth Ann Schmid
1938 - 2020
02/09/1938 - 07/11/2020

Elisabeth (Nance) A. Schmid, passed away peacefully Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 82. She leaves behind her dear brother, Jack (Sharren) Boyd, her beloved cats, Muffin and Tigre, her church family at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, The Lockes, ME and many other treasured family and friends. Nance was blessed being able to deeply connect with others. She led an amazing life full of travel and adventure. Her family is deeply grateful for the care she received especially from Tori, Dr. Walter Longo and the entire staff at Froedtert's Grace Clinic, Preceptor Hospice and the phenomenal Kathy, Kim, Marissa, Becky, Sami, Shaquita and Katie. Her family is also extremely grateful for the care she received from Annie at Talem Home Care. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Charitable donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Wisconsin Humane Society in Nance's honor.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Northshore Funeral Home
