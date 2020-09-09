1/
Elisabeth "Betty" (Litzau) Beffa
1923 - 2020
Elisabeth (nee Litzau) "Betty" Beffa

Was called home to our Lord, passing away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Born on January 29, 1923, she was a unique and caring individual, touching the lives of all who knew her during her 97 years of life on this earth. Betty was a graduate of South Division High School and continued her education, graduating from Milwaukee's Mt. Sinai School of Nursing. After working in a hospital setting for many years, Betty moved on to industrial nursing, beginning her new career at Inland Steel Co./Inryco. This provided her with the opportunity to spend weekends and holidays with her girls, her heart and soul. She retired in January 1983. Betty was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Auxiliary for an astonishing 60 years.

Dearest mother of Deborah (Jack) Hespe and Susan Lukasik (fiancé Chuck Magestro), the beloved grandmother of Kelly Behling (fiancé Jason Whitmore), Amy (Robert Eastham), and Karey Wiefelspuetz and an example of humility and devotion to her eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Albert Litzau and mother Caroline (nee Latterman), who passed away when Betty was 4 years old. She was raised by her step-mother Vivien (nee Evans). Also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Harley Quayle, sister Helene Quayle, and son-in-law Joseph Lukasik.

Visitation Sunday, September 13, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Ave., from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Private Interment.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
SEP
13
Service
01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
