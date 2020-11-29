1/1
Elisabeth Buchert
1929 - 2020
Elisabeth Buchert

(nee Greifenstein) entered the kingdom of heaven on Monday, November 23, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Stefan Buchert, dear mother of Hans (Mary) Buchert and Rosalinda (Uwe-Karsten) Brunn, loving Oma to Jennifer (Brad) Bieck, the late Katie Buchert, Stefan (Sonja Bauer) Brunn, and Erika (Eugene) Kendl. Sweet Gummibear-giving Omi of Wyatt and Hunter Bieck. Survived by sister Hilde Schuster and many relatives in Germany.

Elisabeth was born on September 11, 1929 in Schutzberg, Yugoslavia. She experienced the horrors of World War II in Europe having to walk from Luxembourg to their last refuge in Bavaria with her family. After marrying Stefan in 1952, they immigrated to Milwaukee in 1956. Elisabeth was a talented seamstress with the patience to sew dirndls and lederhosen for Barbie and Ken, and loved crafting, knitting, cooking and baking.

There will be a private family service for Elisabeth and a Celebration of her Life later next year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
