Elisabeth "Betty" O'SullivanWAuwatosa - (Nee Danielson) Age 101, passed away on October 26, 2020 following a stroke. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Quentin, and daughters Patty, Colleen Wayner, and Peggy Kalt. Dear mother of Kathy (Jack Young), Jerry (Beth), Mary Ellen, Bill (Susan), and son in law Jim Wayner. Loving grandmother of Carolyn (John), Phil, Sarah (Gabe), Molly (John), Brigid (Ryan), Tim, Joe (April), Andrea (Justin), Katie, Deirdre, Rory, Eric (Leah), Betsy and Monica. Further survived by 30 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Betty was a retiree of Milwaukee County having worked as a social worker. She was an avid doll and toy collector and an authority on Milwaukee's WPA handicraft project. After retiring she enjoyed sharing her expertise through talks and writing articles published in doll and toy magazines distributed worldwide. She served as president of both The Doll Scholars of Southeast Wisconsin and the Schoenhut Collectors' Club. Betty spent several years as editor of their newsletter as well as volunteering at the Milwaukee Public Museum.The O'Sullivan family is grateful to Doctors Alfred Nicolossi, James Kletzka, and James Roth for giving Betty an extra 10 years to spend with her family and friends. At 91 years of age she had open heart surgery at Froedtert Hospital.She continued to live on her own, travel, host biweekly brunches for her large family, and take part in yoga, singing, and lunch at Hart Park Senior Center until the beginning of COVID-19. She then stayed with Mary Ellen where she was treated like a Queen.Private funeral services will be held at Christ King Catholic Church, where Betty was a charter member, with Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Streaming information available on the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home website.If desired, memorials can be made to Marquette University Diederich College of Communication, PO Box 1881 Milwaukee, WI 53201