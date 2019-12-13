|
Elisabeth Sophie Babbel
Brookfield - (nee Doerr) Age 90. Dearly loved mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord December 9, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Born November 20, 1929, in Leipzig, she grew up in wartime Germany and married Erwin Babbel December 18, 1948. The couple immigrated to Canada in 1952, going on to serve four churches in pastoral ministry for 30 years: Edmonton, Kelowna, and Toronto in Canada, with 18 years at Ridgewood Church in Brookfield, WI.
A former employee of the Kohl's Corp. distribution center in Menomonee Falls, WI, Elisabeth enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, leading women's ministries and Bible studies, and walking her favorite dog, Sheba. Once widowed, she married Max Lemke in 1996.
She is survived by her children, Wolfgang Babbel; Dorothy Batke (Paul); John Babbel (Sandra); Daniel Babbel; and Ruth Lyons; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sister Judy Raynor (Ewald); sisters-in-law Ruth Doerr and Irmgard Babbel; numerous members of her step-family, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by husband of 45 years, Erwin Babbel, and Max Lemke; daughter, Lilly; parents, Carl and Else (Becker) Doerr; and brother, Ted Doerr.
Visitation from 9:30-11:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road, Brookfield, WI 53005. Funeral service with Rev. Kent Palmer officiating at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brazil-based Chain of Love: nabconference.org/give/chain-of-love/.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019