Strigenz, Elisabeth (nee Klein), of Elm Grove, WI died peacefully while surrounded by family on February 19, 2019. Born in Csibrak, Hungary on March 27, 1932. She came to America, the Land of Opportunity, in 1957 with her husband and 3 children. Here she lived a life that was grander than anything she could have dreamed of as a child. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Erwin; her children Roswitha (Dave), Juergen (Andrea), Cornelia (Stuart); her grandchildren, who were the loves of her life: Calvin (Sara), Taylor (Meghan), Stephanie (Warren), Kirsten, Sydney (Peter), Elijah, and Elisabeth; her precious great grandchildren Lucy, Oliver, Peter, Siena, and Gus; brother Josef Klein, brother-in-laws Stefan (Gerti), Josef (Hilde), Karl (Bonnie), and sister-in-law Martha; and caregiver Viktoriya. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Peter; brother Hansi; brother-in-law Franz; niece Donna, and great-nephew Josef. Sincere gratitude to everyone at Zilber Hospice for their compassionate and kind care. A celebration of Elisabeth's life will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10:00am until time of Celebration at 12:00pm. Donations to The Grace Foundation appreciated. www.givinggrace.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019