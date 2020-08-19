Elissa "Lisa" Antkowski(Nee Parnell) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at age 85.Beloved wife of the late Tony. Loving mother of Andrea (Wayne) Graham, Patrick (Karen), Mary (Carol Reiss) and Thomas (Brenda). Dear Grandmother of Maggie (Brad) Nowicki, Kyle (Samantha) Graham, Melinda (Reid) Hartman, Annemarie Graham, Hannah (David) Triick, Heather (Corey) Goodwin, Mason and Ryler Antkowski, and great-grandmother of Colton, Charlotte and Carolina Nowicki, Brooklyn Graham, and Lincoln and Leo Triick. Sister of Robert (Elizabeth) Parnell, and sister-in-law of Ralph (Bea) Antkowski. Preceded in death by her parents Judge Andrew and Dorothy Parnell, and sister Dorothy Mahlum. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Visitation Friday, August 21st at 3 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 5 PM. Please enter the Church via the wheelchair accessible door located off the parking lot on the east side of the Church. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Kidney Fund are suggested.