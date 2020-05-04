Mother Eliza L. Howard



Glendale - Beloved wife of the late Pastor Otha Howard peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020. Visitation Service will be held at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue on Friday, May 8th from 2-7 PM. Family hour 6-7 PM. Homegoing Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 9th at Divine Temple Church of the First Born, 5532 W Hampton Avenue at 12 PM. Instate from 10 AM-12 PM. Services Entrusted to:













