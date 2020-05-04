Eliza L. Howard
1940 - 2020
Mother Eliza L. Howard

Glendale - Beloved wife of the late Pastor Otha Howard peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020. Visitation Service will be held at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue on Friday, May 8th from 2-7 PM. Family hour 6-7 PM. Homegoing Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 9th at Divine Temple Church of the First Born, 5532 W Hampton Avenue at 12 PM. Instate from 10 AM-12 PM. Services Entrusted to:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
2:00 - 7:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
MAY
9
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Divine Temple Church of the First Born
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 AM
Divine Temple Church of the First Born
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Aunt Liza was a gem, a true woman of God. I was blessed to have her as my aunt and First Lady. I am going to miss seeing her worship, gathering at her home for family dinners, and listening to her words of wisdom. She left such a rich legacy for her children and grandchildren. She will be missed, but joy comes in knowing that she is at peace, and with her heavenly Father.
Marlena Dickens
