Elizabeth A. (Schabel) Bieniek
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Bieniek (nee Schabel)

"Betty," of Milwaukee, WI, found peace on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Born January 1, 1933 in Rib Lake, WI to the late Steven and Julia (Hebda) Schabel. Beloved wife of the late Adam Bieniek, Jr. Loving mother of Laura (Robert) Baird, Russell, Daniel, Robert, Lawrence and Amy (Charles) Stamschror. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth (B.J.) Helleson and Joseph Baird; Adam and Danielle Bieniek and Kai Hartmann; Anna, McKinnan and Elliot Stamschror. Adoring great-grandmother of Jack and Owen Helleson. Sister of Joanne (the late Tom) Siroin. Sister-in-law of Evelyn (the late Anton) Bieniek, Eva (William) Matheus and Kathleen (the late Frank) Bieniek. Preceded in death by siblings James (Nancy) Schabel, Grace Schabel, Bernard (Mary Anne) Schabel, nephew Rodney Schabel and niece Mary Jo Schabel. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Betty's visitation is private for family and friends. Public Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11AM at St. Augustine of Hippo Parish, 2530 S. Howell Ave.. Interment Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1PM at Lake View Cemetery, Rib Lake, WI. Mass will be live streamed for those unable to attend -- please see the Funeral Home website for link.

Betty was known for always having a camera in her hands, and her pictures have brought a lifetime of precious memories to many.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Hippo Parish
JUN
12
Interment
01:00 PM
Lake View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

