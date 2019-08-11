Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Elizabeth A. Lubecke


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth A. Lubecke Notice
Lubecke, Elizabeth A. (Nee Kasten) Of New Berlin. Born February 14, 1930, Milwaukee, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Betty, beloved wife of the late Gregory for 69 years. Loving mother of Mark (Marge), the late Jeff (Dawn), Dean (Sherry), Janice, Diane, Scott (Jackie) and Steven (Lisa) Lubecke. Proud grandma of Matt, Mike, Nate, Emily, Beth, the late Bruce, Joe, Jim, Chris, Shannon, Nikki, Troy, Joshua, Ashley, Justin, Jesse, Sheyanna, Brittany and Brett. Great-grandma of Elaina, Chase, Owen, Graham, Taylor, Louisa, Andrew, Nick, Anthony, Mason, Tristin, and Arabella. She will be missed by many family and friends across the country. Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Edna (nee Rohde) Kasten and brother Edward (the late Barbara) Wiese. Betty was the "heart" of her family, always thinking of others. She was a loving and patient mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She planned many special gatherings for birthdays and holidays because family came first for her. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, from 9 AM, until time of Service at 10:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave, New Berlin. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the of Southeastern Wisconsin ().

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
