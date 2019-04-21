Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Bette" McKnight

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth A. "Bette" McKnight Notice
McKnight, Elizabeth "Bette" A. (Nee Fagan) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 15, 2019, age 82 years. Loving wife of the late Robert W. McKnight. Beloved mother of Jon (Janet) and Maureen. Dearly loved "Grandma Kiss" to Henry and Margaret. Cherished sister of Allan and Robert Fagan. "Aunt Bette" was held dear by many nieces and nephews. Remembered fondly by Theresa Fagan and many other lifelong friends. Preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Marie (nee Schesel) Fagan and her brother James Fagan. For a woman who grew up in a farmhouse without utilities, Bette graduated high school at 16, became an RN, traveled the world, lived in CA, and returned to WI where she became the Director of Surgical Services at Community Memorial Hospital, all while enjoying a happy family life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Community Memorial Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation will be held on April 25 from 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Dr. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now