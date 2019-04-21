McKnight, Elizabeth "Bette" A. (Nee Fagan) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 15, 2019, age 82 years. Loving wife of the late Robert W. McKnight. Beloved mother of Jon (Janet) and Maureen. Dearly loved "Grandma Kiss" to Henry and Margaret. Cherished sister of Allan and Robert Fagan. "Aunt Bette" was held dear by many nieces and nephews. Remembered fondly by Theresa Fagan and many other lifelong friends. Preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Marie (nee Schesel) Fagan and her brother James Fagan. For a woman who grew up in a farmhouse without utilities, Bette graduated high school at 16, became an RN, traveled the world, lived in CA, and returned to WI where she became the Director of Surgical Services at Community Memorial Hospital, all while enjoying a happy family life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Community Memorial Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation will be held on April 25 from 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Dr. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019