1/
Elizabeth A. Mikelonis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Mikelonis

New Berlin - (nee Flipowicz) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 27, 2020, age 92 years. Beloved wife of Paul. Dear mother of Michael (Joanne), David (Lisa), Theresa (David) Naystatt, Tom, the late Patricia and the late Barbara. Grandmother of Tracy Weigman, Paul (Rebecca) Mikelonis, Whitney (Royce) Dahlin, Adrian (Edward) Shoning, Josie, Kane (Callen), Skyler Peterson, Jazmine (Dustin) Tomlinson, Andrew (Andrea) Podd, Stephanie (Brett) Grudzian, Phillip (Sandy) and Patrick Ragonese, Nick, Nathan, Noah, Elizabeth, Harrison and Hamilton Mikelonis. Sister of Jerome Phillips and sister-in-law of Rita (Joseph) Zirneskie. Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St.) 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Former employee of Sears. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Church appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved