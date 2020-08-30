Elizabeth A. MikelonisNew Berlin - (nee Flipowicz) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 27, 2020, age 92 years. Beloved wife of Paul. Dear mother of Michael (Joanne), David (Lisa), Theresa (David) Naystatt, Tom, the late Patricia and the late Barbara. Grandmother of Tracy Weigman, Paul (Rebecca) Mikelonis, Whitney (Royce) Dahlin, Adrian (Edward) Shoning, Josie, Kane (Callen), Skyler Peterson, Jazmine (Dustin) Tomlinson, Andrew (Andrea) Podd, Stephanie (Brett) Grudzian, Phillip (Sandy) and Patrick Ragonese, Nick, Nathan, Noah, Elizabeth, Harrison and Hamilton Mikelonis. Sister of Jerome Phillips and sister-in-law of Rita (Joseph) Zirneskie. Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St.) 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Former employee of Sears. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Church appreciated.