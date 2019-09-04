|
Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" Roskopf
Town of Herman - Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Roskopf passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019, with her family at her side at the age of 86. Survivors include, her husband, Roman; six children, Daniel, Deborah, Jean, James, Margaret, and Patricia; and grandchildren. Services will be held at Noon on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 302 S. German Street, Mayville. Visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
