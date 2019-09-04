Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home
15 S. Walnut St
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-2440
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
302 S. German Street
Mayville, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
302 S. German Street
Mayville, WI
View Map
Town of Herman - Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Roskopf passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019, with her family at her side at the age of 86. Survivors include, her husband, Roman; six children, Daniel, Deborah, Jean, James, Margaret, and Patricia; and grandchildren. Services will be held at Noon on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 302 S. German Street, Mayville. Visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
