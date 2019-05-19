|
Strom, Elizabeth A. (Nee Adrian) age 95, formerly of Milwaukee and WWII US Navy Veteran, passed away May 16, 2019 at Boutwell's Landing, Oak Park Heights, MN. She is survived by brothers-in-law Gerald Gaudet and John Strom; sons, Dave (Diane), Jim, Craig (Kathy), Blaine (Heidi); grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha, Jennifer (Peter) Worrell, and Kristin; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; son, Jeffery; siblings, Genevieve, Catherine, Bernadette, Frank, Art, John, Paul, William and George. Interment with Military Honors will be Wednesday, May 22nd, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019