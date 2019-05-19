Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Strom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Strom

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth A. Strom Notice
Strom, Elizabeth A. (Nee Adrian) age 95, formerly of Milwaukee and WWII US Navy Veteran, passed away May 16, 2019 at Boutwell's Landing, Oak Park Heights, MN. She is survived by brothers-in-law Gerald Gaudet and John Strom; sons, Dave (Diane), Jim, Craig (Kathy), Blaine (Heidi); grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha, Jennifer (Peter) Worrell, and Kristin; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; son, Jeffery; siblings, Genevieve, Catherine, Bernadette, Frank, Art, John, Paul, William and George. Interment with Military Honors will be Wednesday, May 22nd, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline