Elizabeth A. Treder(Nee Ouellette) November 19, 2020 age 95. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Charles. Loving mother of the late Robert (Sheryl) Treder, Margaret Treder, Carol (James) Bergmann and Mary (David) Maerker. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Justin), Carla, Brittney, Kathryn and Madison. Great-grandmother of Kendall. Sister of Patricia (the late James) Kluge. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Monday, November 23 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 -11:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 23 at 11:30 AM at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Drive. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park at a later date.