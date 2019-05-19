Services
Elizabeth A. Wolski Notice
Wolski, Elizabeth A Born to Eternal Life May 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving wife of John D. Wolski. Mother of Karen Wolski, Laura (Peter) Voss, Mary Wolski, Natalie (Brian) Kieffer and Janet Wolski. Grams of Daniel Wolski. Remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, May 20 at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N Calhoun Road, Brookfield from 10am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, Masses appreciated. To receive this obit text 1846130 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
